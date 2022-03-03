STAFF from a North Yorkshire-based nursery have pledged to walk more than 10,000 steps each during March as they take part in a charity challenge.

Throughout March, 28 staff members at Johnsons of Whixley will walk a total of 280,000 steps combined, which equates to approximately 140 miles per day, 980 miles per week and an overall estimate of 5,000 miles for the month - all to fundraise for Cancer Research's 'Walk All Over Cancer' challenge.

The company’s marketing manager, Eleanor Richardson, has organised the internal challenge, where staff members will aim to do 10,000 or more steps each day during March. The staff will be divided into teams of four and the team with the most steps during March will win a prize from the company.

Discussing the fundraising, Eleanor said: "Statistics show that one in two UK people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

"Sadly, we all know someone we have lost to cancer or know someone who has survived it. Without the cancer research carried out, we wouldn’t have the treatments and have the information we do today to treat and survive cancer.

"The steps challenge is a great way to fundraise for the charity and a great activity for team building and general fitness, as there are many benefits to walking 10,000 steps per day."

Staff at the horticultural nursery taking part have received a Johnsons water bottle and a cancer research t-shirt. They will record their steps on their smartphones and pedometers for the month and will also share photos of their weekly walks on their social media platforms.

Staff at Johnsons involved with the team challenge include Andrew Barker, Adrian Price, Rob Forrester, Terry Cooper, Sarah Greenwood and Hannah Smith from the sales team, Vicky Newell, Tony Coles, Hannah Holland, Hannah Smith who work in transport and Katie Short, Frances Whyte, Ellie Richardson, Rachael McPherson, Chris Davis, Tracey Richardson, Katalin Dacre, Martyn Osbourne, Steven Morton, Matt Campey, Isaac Onions, Claire Horner, Jonathan Richardson, Dmytro Orlov, Tom Chilton, Mick Huby, Russ Berkley and Alex Harmon.

Cancer Research is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information. The funding supports anything from a new research centre to glass slides that are used to analyse cancer cells.

Globally cancer research invests £400 million each year across prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Over the last 40 years, cancer survival rates in the UK have doubled. In the 1970s just one in four people survived their disease for 10 years or more. Today two in four survive. Cancer Researchers' ambition is to accelerate progress and see three in four patients survive the disease by 2034.

To support the Johnson's team challenge, visit the JustGiving page at: https://bit.ly/3Kej4VS