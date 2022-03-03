SOME 88% of parents and carers in North Yorkshire secured their first secondary school preference for their child, similar to recent years.
In total, 93% of all county families in the county who requested a school place received an offer from the county council for one of their top three preferences of secondary school.
This year’s cohort of North Yorkshire’s pupils transferring to secondary school was 6,205.
Amanda Newbold, Assistant Director for Education and Skills said: “Once again, so many of our families have gained the first preference from their choice of schools, which is great news.
“We work alongside schools across the county to ensure they deliver the highest standards of education and so that children and young people can get the best possible start in life.”
However, the council reports some parents not selecting up to five places as required and more parents of Year 6 children not completing a Common Application Form for a secondary place.
Some children have been allocated spaces further away from home, it says, but its admissions team have said every effort will be made to accommodate parental wishes if they contact them following national allocation day.
More details can be found on its school admissions page or by emailing schooladmssions@northyorks.gov.uk.
Applications for the current Year 5 starting secondary school next year can be made from September 12.
