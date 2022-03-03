IT'S World Book Day today - and children across our patch are having fun dressing up as their favourite characters.
It's great fun, and of course, promotes a love of reading.
Parents, carers and children have worked hard putting amazing costumes together.
Please send us your photos and we will share them with readers.
You can send your World Book Day 2022 photos straight to our newsroom via the SEND NOW button below...
