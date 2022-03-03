RECAP: Updates as York primary schools celebrate World Book Day

RECAP: York primary schools celebrate World Book Day
- - York school children are celebrating World Book Day.
- - The event will see the children dressing up as their favourite book characters.
- - The event encourages children to want to read more fiction.
