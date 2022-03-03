A MAN has been fined £300 for dumping old furniture in a back alley.

The man admitted discarding the large items of furniture, including a chest of drawers, at the rear of Boothferry Road, Goole, in October last year.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s streetscene enforcement team was notified by one of the council’s street cleaning staff that the furniture had been dumped, and he was going to remove it.

Evidence was found relating to an address in Goole, and the streetscene enforcement team carried out an investigation.

When interviewed, the resident of the address admitted leaving the furniture in the alley behind Boothferry Road, but said he did not know it wasn’t allowed.

Last month, the man was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice for the fly-tipping offence.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council continues to remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or taking the waste to their local household waste recycling site.

For larger loads they can also hire a licensed waste carrier to take the rubbish away, or they can use the council’s own bulky waste collection service.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Fly-tipping in the back alleys of Goole is a particular problem for us. Some people think they can dump anything near wheelie bins and the council’s refuse collectors will take it away.

“But this is a criminal offence and costs the council hundreds of thousands of pounds each year to clear up.

“We need the public’s help to prevent fly-tipping from happening. In the meantime, we will investigate every incident and always take action when we can.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case can be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

Fly-tipping information: Residents can report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council on 01482 393939, or online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

For guidance on how to check if a person is a licensed registered waste carrier visit eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping