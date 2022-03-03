A WOMAN was found unconscious at her home after neighbours raised the alarm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in shortly after 8pm last night (March 2) to a house in York after a call to the emergency services.
A spokesman for the service said: "Acomb fire crew responded to a call from a neighbour saying a smoke alarm had been sounding for some time within a domestic premises.
"Fire crew found the alarm had activated due to cooking fumes then found the occupant.
"A woman in her 50s was found unresponsive on her bed.
"An ambulance was requested as fire crew commenced first aid with the neighbour informing crew that they believed the occupant to be diabetic.
"Paramedics arrived quickly and the woman was left in their care."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.