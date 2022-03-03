POLICE, firefighters and paramedics were called in to rescue a woman from a bridge.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 5.44pm last night (March 2) to Huntington Road in York after reports of a woman in danger on a bridge.
A spokesman for the service said York and Acomb fire crews attended the scene.
He said: "At the request of the police we assisted in bringing a woman down to ground safely from a footbridge, by using a 9 metre ladder.
"She was left in the care of waiting paramedics."
