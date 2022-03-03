A MERCEDES van left the road and flipped on to its side after a crash.
Emergency services were called in after a crash and reports of a diesel spill near Menwith Hill at around 8am yesterday morning (March 2).
The roads affected included Meagill Lane and the A59 towards Harrogate and Hardisty Hill.
Sgt Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police was on the scene and said North Yorkshire County Council were called out to treat the road surface.
He said that thankfully there were no injuries after the crash.
