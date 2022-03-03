FIREARMS officers were involved in a pursuit after a stolen lorry was spotted on a major road.
North Yorkshire Police say a lorry and trailer were reported stolen from a yard in Sherburn-in-Elmet near Tadcaster in the early hours of yesterday morning (March 2).
They say that at about 1.30am, a thief entered a delivery compound in the Sherburn area and connected an artic trailer to the lorry cab that they were driving.
They smashed through the locked gate and made off with what is believed to be around £1million worth of stock.
Police units immediately headed to the area and located the vehicle coming off the A1 at Wetherby.
Despite an area search, which included police dogs and a drone, the force was unable to locate the suspect.
Traffic Constable David Minto said: "Myself and a firearms unit sighted the trailer and a previously stolen tractor unit heading off the A1M at Wetherby.
"The driver jumped from the lorry cab and leaped down a hawthorn-strewn embankment.
"£1 million of stock was recovered and the company are very happy.
"The suspect remains at large, but is likely nursing numerous cuts and bruises.
"The vehicle was recovered for forensic examination whilst the investigation continues."
