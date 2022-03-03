A YORK student took her own life just days before her 19th birthday, an inquest heard.

First year undergraduate Kiera Amelia Bennett was found hanging in her bedroom at the University of York's Langwith College on March 24 last year.

The computer science student from Somerset had been suffering from mental health problems since her schooldays and had been receiving counselling from the university's 'Open Door' team of Mental Health Practitioners and treatment from Unity Health's GP practice, the inquest was told.

Coroner Jonathan Broadbridge, concluding that her death was suicide, said police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances and he was satisfied that she had had 'capacity' and had intended to take her own life, even though no note was left.

The inquest heard that the cause of her death was hanging and an autopsy found no evidence of a struggle or injuries to her body, while toxicology tests found no evidence of alcohol consumption.

Police officers said there were no signs of a disturbance in her room and no sign of forced entry, and university security officers had found her after going to the room to investigate after Kiera's partner, Jordan Molny, had raised concerns.

Mr Broadbridge said Kiera had not been referred to a psychiatrist, and her counselling had been hampered somewhat because it had all taken place remotely and without eye-to-eye contact, because of the Covid pandemic.

This meant the practitioner had not been able to observe her body language or have direct eye contact.

He said Kiera's mental health had appeared to improve in early March compared to earlier in the year, and it was not known what had been the 'trigger' which led to her actions in taking her life.

Practitioner Sarah Ward said all counselling had been by Zoom or telephone. She said she had met Kiera in January 2021 and she had 'engaged really well' and appeared to have improved by early March, but experienced swings in emotions.

Mr Molny, a fellow student of Kiera at the university, said they had met and started dating at the university and then it had become more intense, and they had been planning to get engaged and married.

He said Kiera had called the Open Door service 'useless,' and 'not helpful to her.'

A close school friend of Kiera, Mocca Arape, said she had been an 'incredible person who was always there to support a friend.'

She said Kiera had told her she was having intrusive thoughts and mental health problems and was not receiving the support she needed.

A university spokesman said today that Kiera had been a talented student who was sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with her family and friends," he said.

“Looking after the mental health of our community is crucially important to us and our team of Mental Health Practitioners and Student Wellbeing Officers help students find support from a range of both University and external services.

“We continue to work closely with our students and partners across the city to ensure our students are able to access good quality and appropriate mental health services.”

*Whatever you're going through, you can call The Samaritans free at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.