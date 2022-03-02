AN ELEGANT country house - with a swimming pool, hot tub, sauna and gym in the grounds - has gone on sale for £2.5 million in a North Yorkshire village.
Comber House, a grade II listed former rectory near All Saints Church in Thornton le Dale, near Pickering, was built in 1841 and named after the first rector.
It has six bedrooms, four reception rooms, two kitchens and four bathrooms, along with a wine cellar.
Agents Blenkin & Co say it has been 'painstakingly restored under the current ownership, with great skill and no expense spared.'
Within the grounds is a recently built lodge house, featuring two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage.
But there is also, at a 'discreet distance' from the principal house, an amazing leisure suite, which includes:
*A heated swimming pool, measuring17.4m x 8.7m
*A Jerusalem stone floor with underfloor heating
*A glass central lantern roof with remote opening windows,
*An integrated Sonos audio system and RAKO lighting control system
*A waterfall feature wall
*A hot tub and sauna
*A mosaic tiled monsoon wireless remote electric power shower, changing room and WC.
The agency says the National Park has indicated it may look favourably upon change of status to boutique hotel and/or spa, subject to obtaining all the necessary consents.
For details of Comber House and Comber House Lodge, go to https://www.blenkinandco.com/properties-for-sale-york/property/?return=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blenkinandco.com%2Fproperties-for-sale-york%2F&id=31237426
