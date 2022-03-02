A HOTEL manager has said a member of his team was subjected to a 'horrifying, random and unprovoked' assault in the early hours.

Adam Wardale, who is the general manager of Middletons Hotel in York, said he was working closely with the police to find the perpetrator and had released all of their security footage of the incident.

North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the burglary at Middletons during which the member of staff was assaulted.

A man forced entry into the hotel in Cromwell Road and assaulted the employee many times, said a force spokesman.

He punched and pushed him and put him in a headlock as if he was trying to strangle him, he added.

The man then threw a computer monitor, keyboard, mouse, a sign in a metal frame and a chair at the victim causing a broken leg to the chair.

The victim was severely shaken up after the incident.

The burglary occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, February 16 at the hotel, which is usually a quiet haven, set around a courtyard garden within the city walls.

"It was a horrifying, really random and unprovoked attack on one of our valued team members who has been with us for a number of years," said Adam.

"He is very shaken up. The wellbeing and safety of our team is our top priority. I am doing everything I can to support him."

He added: "We have released all of our CCTV and continue to work with the police."

While he was unable to share too many details, Adam confirmed: "It wasn't a guest. It was someone who came into the hotel. It was in the early hours of the morning.

"It is horrifying to watch that CCTV footage."

He added: "We will continue to assist the police with their enquiries so that they find the person responsible for this awful crime as soon as possible

North Yorkshire Police officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe that they will have important information that can assist the investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information that would assist the investigation please email Harry.Bean@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Middletons Hotel is a 56-bedroom property spread over six Grade II-listed buildings, between Skeldergate and Cromwell Road. It is part of the House of Daniel Thwaites, along with Judge’s Lodging in York.