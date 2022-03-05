MANY readers have very fond memories of Precious toys in York.

The shop was on Low Petergate, near Scotts the butchers.

Today we can show you some more photos of the shop - shared by Ann Pearson, whose mother Doreen worked at the toy shop.

The store was first opened by Ernest Precious around 1939. He was a toy wholesaler in Swinegate after the First World War before opening Precious toys in Low Petergate.

He retired in 1960 and sold the business to Roland Flint, who retained the original name until he retired at the end of 1987. Previously, Roland ran a tobacco shop with his parents just outside Micklegate Bar.

Roland's family worked with him in the shop, including his daughter, Sally Dowling.

She said her father died 15 years ago her mother passed away last October.

She said the loft at the family home still had the train track from the shop as well as the Lego man that held the door open, the puppet theatre and helicopter and some other window display items.

A big thanks to Ann for posting these great colour photos of the shop and staff on our York Press nostalgia Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories.

