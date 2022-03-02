CHILDREN at a York school are holding a peace vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Bootham School is organising a silent peace vigil outside the school on Friday and Saturday mornings this week.
Students will carry banners and wear T-shirts saying ‘peace begins with me.’
The school is also organising a collection of goods which will be sent to Ukraine.
Bootham is a Quaker school and has a strong ethos which promotes social action.
