CHILDREN at a York school are holding a peace vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Bootham School is organising a silent peace vigil outside the school on Friday and Saturday mornings this week.

Students will carry banners and wear T-shirts saying ‘peace begins with me.’ 

The school is also organising a collection of goods which will be sent to Ukraine.

Bootham is a Quaker school and has a strong ethos which promotes social action.

 