With tidy handling, reasonable running costs and a roomy interior, there’s lots to like about the facelifted SEAT Ibiza.

Crisp body lines and some eye-catching design cues help to make it an appealing supermini.

There’s also some new tech and updated software to further enhance the overall package.

The FR Sport 110ps version, tested here, is especially impressive thanks to its extra power, the great-looking bigger 18-inch alloys and 10.25-inch digital cockpit.

The Ibiza is SEAT's best selling and longest running model for a reason and – so as not to mess with a winning formula – changes over the years have tended to be more about evolution than revolution.

Once you get behind the wheel, it’s a very enjoyable car to drive - and it likes to be driven with a bit of purpose!

The slick six-speed manual gearbox allows you to get the best out of the gutsy 1.0-litre TSI engine, which has just enough punch to deliver satisfying performance if you put it through its paces.

While a 0-62mph time of 10.3 seconds won’t set the world alight, it undoubtedly feels quicker in real world driving conditions.

It’s backed up by good handling and agility, with sharp turn-in and good grip levels instilling confidence in its road-hugging abilities.

The chassis is very nicely judged, but the steering is ever-so-slightly on the light side and could benefit from a bit more 'feel'.

Depending on the road conditions, you can choose between eco, normal, sport and individual modes.

If you're mood is more leisurely, it's a nice car to live with on an everyday basis, offering a smooth driving experience, with suspension that aids progressive driving but isn't too firm.

In terms of the interior, this is where some of the biggest improvements have been made when gauging the current Ibiza against its predecessor.

The quality of materials is better and the ergonomics are excellent, with the driver immediately feeling at one with the car.

The digital cockpit is nicely-laid out, with the driver able to tailor the digital instrument cluster to show the information that matters most in the centre area.

The faux-suede upholstery feels quite premium and other materials dotted around the cabin are also softer to the touch, not least the leather steering wheel.

The Ibiza is one of the biggest vehicles in its class, which translates nicely into interior space, with front and rear seat occupants having decent leg and head room, with good all-round visibility.

Cabin practicality is further boosted by the fact there are plenty of cubby holes to store oddments, including the very handy storage pockets on the backs of the front seats.

The interior also benefits from some design flourishes such as the red detailing around the vents and the red stitching on the seats, steering wheel and handbrake.

Yes, a handbrake. Remember them? With so many new cars now having a button instead of a physical lever, it's something of a blast from the past when you happen across the original article. Same goes for a key that you have to stick in and actually turn – and the Ibiza has one of those too. On a vehicle that's reasonably-priced, perhaps these are things that amount to cost-savings, but they're endearing rather than off-putting, in a retro type of way.

There's no reverse parking camera, but you do get lane assist, front assist and plenty of other tech.

When it comes to looks, it's a car that's easy on the eye, sporting nice clean lines.

There are LED lights front and back, nice creases, especially on the bonnet, and some aggressive hints, such as the twin tailpipes.

When it comes to all-round appeal, it's a car that offers just about everything you could want from a vehicle in this class.

SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI FR Sport 110PS manual

PRICE: £21,255

ENGINE: 1.0 TSI

TRANSMISSION: 6-speed manual

POWER: 110ps

FUEL ECONOMY 48.7-52.3mpg WLTP

CO2: 123g/km

0-62MPH: 10.3 seconds

TOP SPEED: 121 mph