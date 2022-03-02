YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped to 350 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 14, taking it to 350.2 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 132 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 55,020.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by nine, taking it to 305.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 324 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 158,311.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 11, taking it to 289.6 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 186 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 90,162.
