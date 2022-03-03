THOUSANDS of school pupils in York gathered in the city centre yesterday to form a prayer chain as an act of solidarity after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Around 2,000 children from different schools in the city formed a ‘human prayer chain’ stretching more than half a mile between York Minster and the Bar Convent.

The event was thought up by pupils at All Saints RC School in South Bank. The school said its students wanted to show support for Ukrainian citizens after the invasion by Russia last week - as well as showing that many young people in York feel strongly about war. Staff at the school helped to coordinate efforts with other schools across the city.

Along the route, the children and staff linked arms while holding blue and yellow ribbons to symbolise the colours of the Ukranian flag.

A prayer was read outside the minster by All Saints head teacher Sharon Keelan-Beardsley, followed by a song called ‘Make Me A Channel Of My Peace’, sung by All Saints pupils and a two-minute silent reflection.

Mrs Keelan-Beardsley said: “Our students have all seen the horrors of war on their televisions and mobiles and sometimes they can feel impotent when all they want to do is help. By praying together, they were able to take a stand and bear witness to our school values and values that they live by such as justice and compassion.

“As I looked along the line of students I felt very emotional. Knowing that their response was heartfelt and their conviction in knowing what is right was very genuine. The school will plan some fundraising activities to support the people of Ukraine, but the Pope asked the world to pray for peace in Ukraine today, the start of Lent - and I hope that collectively the prayers of our young people can change people’s hearts.”

One of All Saint’s assistant head teachers, Steve Sandwell, said the Minster and the convent were chosen specifically as two extremely significant faith buildings for the Protestant and Catholic churches respectively.

Mr Sandwell added: “The students have been the catalyst for the whole thing.

“They want to send out a message and we are trying to accommodate and support them.”

In the early hours of Thursday last week (February 24), Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with air strikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in what it called a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order, the fallout from which has already reverberated around the globe.

Since the invasion, the situation in Ukraine has intensified, with Russian troops attacking specific cities and being repelled by Ukranian forces on the ground.

The war has been roundly condemned by the international community and shows of solidarity for Ukraine have come from around the world.