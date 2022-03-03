STAFF at Bettys in York have shown more than a cup of kindness after raising an astonishing £17,000 for a York hospice in memory of a colleague who died after being cared for there.

The fundraising mission at the tearooms in St Helen's Square came after Bev Watson, a long-serving member of their team who “died too young”, aged 39, nominated St Leonard’s Hospice to be Betty's York branch charity because of the ‘great care’ she received there.

A spokesperson said the staff came up with lots of creative ways to raise the cash, including Valentine's treat boxes, a lockdown photo competition, an Easter raffle, a quiz night and a bingo lottery.

They also took part in the St Leonard's Hospice Midnight Walk, open gardens, and a fayre at St Crux Church in York.

The team at York raised over £11,000 from their activities and this was topped up to £17,000 by Bettys.

A spokesperson from Bettys York, said: “Bev nominated St Leonard's Hospice because she had received such great care during her stay there and we instantly wanted the Hospice to be our branch charity.

"Bev was a wonderful, understated, caring, gentle and funny lady who sadly died far too young.

"It was an honour to raise funds in her memory.

"Lots of us at Bettys York have a personal connection to St Leonard's Hospice and its locality means that we or our friends and family will almost certainly need its services in the future.

"Knowing that Bev received such wonderful care and how appreciative she was of the time she spent there meant we were determined to raise as much money as possible."

Jenny Brandom, Director of Clinical Services at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “The team at Bettys have done so well to raise such an amazing amount of money for the hospice.

"We are extremely appreciative to Bettys and their staff for their support which will help us care for local people and their families, living with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.”