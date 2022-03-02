A COLLECTION point has been set up on York St John University’s campus for essential aid items for Ukrainian refugees.
Donations can be left in the Students’ Union building reception in Lord Mayor’s Walk on weekdays from 9am to 5pm, from 12noon to 5pm on Saturday and at the bar after 5pm. They should be bagged and labelled clearly.
- Other collection points have also been set up in the city, including at a York truck dealership which is driving the donations directly to Poland on Friday.
In a joint statement from Vice Chancellor Professor Karen Bryan, along with students' union presidents Aimee Yeoman, Christian Smith and Jamie Andrews, they said: “We are an international and inclusive community, and we are deeply worried and saddened by the recent developments in Ukraine.
"The increasing severity of the situation and the crisis faced by those in Ukraine is extremely concerning and we stand in solidarity with all of those affected.”
The university is working with a charitable organisation under the guidance of the Ukranian Embassy to collect the items.
An independent humanitarian convoy will transport the supplies to Poland and Romania in the next few days and weeks.
The UN refugee agency said that about 660,000 people had fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.
The number, given on Tuesday, was up from a count of more than 500,000 a day earlier.
Supplies needed include:
clothing for adults, children and babies, including coats, hats, socks, gloves (thermal if possible)
Shoes
Baby essentials – nappies, wet wipes, milk and food
Toiletries
Personal care and sanitary items
Adult incontinence pads (for those injured)
Medical – first aid kits, bandages, dressings, sanitising wipes
Food – long life items, survival foods, energy bars
Blankets, sleeping mats, sleeping bags
Torches and batteries
Power/battery packs
Pet food
Colouring books for all ages, crayons and felt tips and small toys (not war related)
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.