A COLLECTION point has been set up on York St John University’s campus for essential aid items for Ukrainian refugees.

Donations can be left in the Students’ Union building reception in Lord Mayor’s Walk on weekdays from 9am to 5pm, from 12noon to 5pm on Saturday and at the bar after 5pm. They should be bagged and labelled clearly.

In a joint statement from Vice Chancellor Professor Karen Bryan, along with students' union presidents Aimee Yeoman, Christian Smith and Jamie Andrews, they said: “We are an international and inclusive community, and we are deeply worried and saddened by the recent developments in Ukraine.

"The increasing severity of the situation and the crisis faced by those in Ukraine is extremely concerning and we stand in solidarity with all of those affected.”

The university is working with a charitable organisation under the guidance of the Ukranian Embassy to collect the items.

An independent humanitarian convoy will transport the supplies to Poland and Romania in the next few days and weeks.

The UN refugee agency said that about 660,000 people had fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.

The number, given on Tuesday, was up from a count of more than 500,000 a day earlier.

Supplies needed include:

clothing for adults, children and babies, including coats, hats, socks, gloves (thermal if possible)

Shoes

Baby essentials – nappies, wet wipes, milk and food

Toiletries

Personal care and sanitary items

Adult incontinence pads (for those injured)

Medical – first aid kits, bandages, dressings, sanitising wipes

Food – long life items, survival foods, energy bars

Blankets, sleeping mats, sleeping bags

Torches and batteries

Power/battery packs

Pet food

Colouring books for all ages, crayons and felt tips and small toys (not war related)