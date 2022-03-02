A BREWERY in North Yorkshire has launched a brand new IPA - available in cask for the first time ever for pubs from next month.
As part of its 2022 Seasonal Cask Beer Range, Black Sheep Brewery has announced the launch of the new Black Sheep IPA.
Recognising the work of the independent brewers in West Coast of America, who gave the classic ‘IPA’ style a new lease of life, the Masham-based brewery has used pungent new world hops to offer fragrant notes of tropical fruits and sticky pine. The 4.6 per cent beer is made with Citra, Simcoe, and Columbus hops, which are complimented by the drink’s pale malt blend, allowing the fruity, piney flavours to blossom.
Jack Scott Paul, brand and communications manager at Black Sheep, said: "It’s no secret that here at Black Sheep, we’re incredibly proud of our roots and the trailblazing spirit that Paul Theakston showed in 1992 to make a stance against bland beer."
Black Sheep IPA is the second in the brewery’s Seasonal Cask Beer Range, in celebration of Black Sheep’s upcoming 30th anniversary.
Last month, Black Sheep launched Finisher, a single-hopped pale ale, in support of the England Rugby Team in the Six Nations.
