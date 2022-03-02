A MAN was attacked at a York hotel.
North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary at popular York hotel Middletons - during which a victim was assaulted.
During the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, February 16 at the hotel in Bishop Hill, a man forced entry into the hotel and assaulted the victim many times, punching and pushing him and putting him in a headlock as if he was trying to strangle him, North Yorkshire Police said.
After the assault, he threw a computer monitor, keyboard, mouse, a sign in a metal frame and a chair at the victim causing a broken leg to the chair.
The victim was severely shaken up after the incident.
North Yorkshire Police officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe that they will have important information that can assist the investigation.
If you recognise him or have any information that would assist the investigation please email Harry.Bean@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.