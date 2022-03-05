MEET the baby they are calling 'Lucky Louie'.
Little Louise-Jaxx was born on February 2 at York Hospital with a knot in his umbilical cord.
His mum, Samantha Glaholm, of Holgate, York, told The Press: "He was born with a knot in his umbilical cord so it's a miracle be made it through the full pregnancy. The hospital staff called him Lucky Louie."
Louie weighed 8lb 4oz - and is one of three new babies we are welcoming today.
Here are this week's new babies:
---
Louie-Jaxx
Baby's date of birth?
04/02/2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Samantha Glaholm
Where do you live?
Holgate
Anything unusual about the birth?
He was born with a knot in his umbilical cord so it's a miracle be made it through the full pregnancy. The hospital staff called him Lucky Louie.
---
Isla Rae Mulligan
Baby's date of birth?
07.02.22
Baby's weight?
8lb 14oz
Where was the baby born?
Scarborough
Full name of parents?
Megan Robinson and Steven Mulligan
Where do you live?
Tang Hall
Anything unusual about the birth?
We are from York but due to our chunky baby I needed to be induced early, unfortunately there wasn't any room at York Hospital for an induction before Isla's due date so we were sent to Scarborough Hospital where Isla was born. The Scarborough team were amazing!
---
Sophie Olivia Powell
Baby's date of birth?
2.2.2022
Baby's weight?
2.74kg
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parents?
Maddy and Dave Powell
Where do you live?
Rawcliffe, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
She was born on 2.2.2022 and 22.42. If only she was born 20 minutes earlier!
