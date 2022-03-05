MEET the baby they are calling 'Lucky Louie'.

Little Louise-Jaxx was born on February 2 at York Hospital with a knot in his umbilical cord.

His mum, Samantha Glaholm, of Holgate, York, told The Press: "He was born with a knot in his umbilical cord so it's a miracle be made it through the full pregnancy. The hospital staff called him Lucky Louie."

Louie weighed 8lb 4oz - and is one of three new babies we are welcoming today.

Here are this week's new babies:

York's new babies: (l-r) Louie-Jaxx, Isla Rae Mulligan and Sophie Olivia Powell

---

Louie-Jaxx

Baby's date of birth?

04/02/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Samantha Glaholm

Where do you live?

Holgate

Anything unusual about the birth?

He was born with a knot in his umbilical cord so it's a miracle be made it through the full pregnancy. The hospital staff called him Lucky Louie.

---

Isla Rae Mulligan

Baby's date of birth?

07.02.22

Baby's weight?

8lb 14oz

Where was the baby born?

Scarborough

Full name of parents?

Megan Robinson and Steven Mulligan

Where do you live?

Tang Hall

Anything unusual about the birth?

We are from York but due to our chunky baby I needed to be induced early, unfortunately there wasn't any room at York Hospital for an induction before Isla's due date so we were sent to Scarborough Hospital where Isla was born. The Scarborough team were amazing!

---

Sophie Olivia Powell

Baby's date of birth?

2.2.2022

Baby's weight?

2.74kg

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parents?

Maddy and Dave Powell

Where do you live?

Rawcliffe, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

She was born on 2.2.2022 and 22.42. If only she was born 20 minutes earlier!

