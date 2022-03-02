THESE drone photos show thousands of school pupils taking to the streets of York today.
As The Press reported earlier today, pupils from schools across the city created a human chain winding its way through the city streets along a 0.6 mile route between the Bar Convent in Blossom Street all the way to York Minster in an act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The event was thought up by pupils at All Saints RC School in South Bank and staff there helped coordinate efforts with schools across the city.
These fantastic images were taken by All Saints Year 10 student Mieszko Lichtarowicz.
One of All Saints assistant head teachers, Steve Sandwell, said the Minster and the convent were chosen specifically as two extremely significant faith buildings for the Protestant and Catholic churches respectively.
The children linked arms and carried blue and yellow ribbons to symbolise the colours of the Ukranian flag.
In the early hours of Thursday last (February 24) week Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with air strikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
The war in Ukraine and unfolding humanitarian crisis has been roundly condemned by the international community and shows of solidarity for Ukraine have come from around the world.
