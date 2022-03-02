THREE people have been arrested following a number of drug raids in a North Yorkshire town.

At around 9am today (March 2), officers from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Operational Support Unit executed two warrants at two addresses in the Fostergate area of Selby.

At the first address a search of the property produced what is believed to be a quantity of cannabis. Officers also recovered a quantity of cash and suspected stolen property. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of a controlled class B drug.

At the second address a quantity of what is believed to be cannabis was found as well as an offensive weapon. A 25-year old man and 45-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.

The suspects remain in custody for questioning.

PC Carl Barnes, of the Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is another successful result for the team as we see further drugs taken away from properties in the town.

“The public should be reassured that we will act on all information and we continue to ask them to be our eyes and ears. I urge people to look out for the signs and please report it if you suspect it is happening. No matter how small the piece of information, it all helps us to piece together a wider picture to inform our policing activity.”

Police were acting on information that was provided anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity. Anyone who suspects drug dealing is happening in their area should report it.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.