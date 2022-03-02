TWO drivers and a thief were among people sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.
Douglas Shaun MacRae, 38, of Union Terrace, York, was jailed for 20 weeks. He pleaded guilty to theft of alcohol from Morrisons on Foss Islands Road, and going equipped for theft. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge
Marcen Adam Kotlenski, 34, of Alma Terrace, Selby, was banned from driving for three years, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He admitted drink driving on Flaxley Road, Selby, on January 31.
Callum James Wright, 24, of Lambrell Avenue, Sheffield, admitted taking a vehicle without consent, stealing cash and failure to stop after a collision that resulted in damage to another vehicle, all committed in Acaster Malbis south of York, driving without insurance on Manor Heath, Copmanthorpe, and failure to provide a breath specimen at Fulford Road Police Station. All the offences were committed on December 13.
He was given an 18-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
