DO you recognise this man?
North Yorkshire Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to following threats of violence and damage in Sherburn in Elmet.
The forces say it happened on North Drive at about 1.15am on January 15 when a taxi driver was threatened with violence by a man in the street.
A spokesman said: "The same man then made threats to damage property belonging to the taxi driver.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the male in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email Fiona.wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Fiona Wilding.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12220007787 when passing on information."
