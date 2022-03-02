THE Naked Deli has opened in the centre of York.
The venture in the former Flight Centre, next to the flagship Marks & Spencer in Piccadilly, promises “Clean, Healthy, Nutritious, Natural foods.”
The Naked Deli is an independent Northern food chain, which was founded in 2014 by Josh Howe, his partner Chris Jones and his cousin Ian Jones.
The first outlet was in Heaton, Newcastle, followed by Gosforth, Fenwick’s Food Hall and the departure lounge at Newcastle Airport.
The York venue is the brand’s first venture in Yorkshire with five existing stores between Newcastle and Glasgow.
The company said on Facebook: “You won’t find anything processed on our menu - everything we serve is freshly prepared in our deli. This means no hidden sugars, ‘E’ numbers, hormones or chemicals that you can’t pronounce, never mind want to eat.
“We will only ever use grass-fed meats, free-range chicken, responsibly sourced fish and organic eggs and dairy. Alongside these we only ever cook using organic coconut oil because of its endless health benefits.”
The Press approached The Naked Deli comment.
