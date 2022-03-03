ACTOR, presenter and 2016 Strictly winner Ore Oduba will be donning his fishnets in Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Opera House, York, from March 14 to 19.

Delighted to be resuming his role as squeaky clean Brad Majors in Christopher Luscombe's touring production from January to June, he says: "I'm so excited to be extending my stay with our amazing Rocky family. Truth is, when you know how it feels to wear a corset and heels, it's very hard to take them off at least it is in my case!

"It's been a wild ride so far. This show is the perfect remedy to everything we've all been through. People want to laugh and be uplifted and to be able to forget about everything for a couple of hours. It's all about 'Leave your inhibitions at the door we haven't got time for that'."

In O'Brien's risqué and riotous 1973 sci-fi musical sextravaganaza, Oduba's preppy Texas student Brad Majors and his college-sweetheart fiancée Janet Weiss (Haley Flaherty) inadvertently cross paths with mad scientist Dr Frank-N-Furter (Stephen Webb) and his outrageous Transylvanian coterie.

In a shock'n'roll sugar-rush of fruity frolics, frocks, frights and frivolity, Ore ends up in assorted states of undress. Previously seen on a Yorkshire musical theatre stage as swoon-inducing crooner Teen Angel in Grease, The Musical at Leeds Grand Theatre in July 2019, he signed up to play Brad from last summer, but not before he checked with his wife, television researcher Portia.

"It's such an iconic show and so well loved, but I thought, 'I wonder what my wife is going to say about audiences seeing me in stockings?'. I needn't have worried because what I'd forgotten is that Rocky Horror is one of her and her family's favourite shows of all time. She was beside herself!

"Then she started chuckling at the idea of me being on stage in just my briefs for the early part of the show, then coming out later in stockings and high heels."

Ore's nerdy Brad undergoes a spectacular shedding of inhibitions at the hands of Frank-N-Furter, "just a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania" as he calls himself.

Given how Ore has gone from studying sports and social sciences at Loughborough University to presenting on Newsround, BBC Breakfast, Radio 5 Live and The One Show, to dancing to Glitterball success with Joanne Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing, to musical theatre roles as Teen Angel and songwriter Aaron Fox in Curtains in the West End, he can connect with Brad's transformation.

"I think there's a lot of Brad in me and in a lot of people," he says. "It's the idea of being kind of caged animals, because we all have a lot of reservations and inhibitions and things we hold back. We're just waiting to be unleashed."

Not that his Strictly sparkle and burst of musical theatre roles came out of the blue. At 13, he won the school drama prize for his performance in the musical Seven Golden Dragons. "Then at secondary school I did every production under the sun," recalls Ore. "It was only when I went to university that I turned my attention to broadcasting, but Strictly reminded me 'Oh my gosh, I love being on stage'.

"On the surface, doing musical theatre now might seem like a big change-up but when I look back to where I felt happiest and most comfortable when I was younger, it was always on stage. In many ways it's kind of what I always wanted to do. After Grease and Curtains, Rocky Horror is another step up in my so-far short musical theatre career and a lovely chance for me to do something liberating, fun and a little bit different."

Ore has taken performing the signature song-and-dance routine The Time Warp in his stride, after continuing to dance since his Strictly triumph, both in the BBC show's tours and in musicals. "I took up tap dancing too, although my wife and I then decided to renovate the house and turn the garage I was practising in into a kitchen," he says.

"So, I no longer have my tap space. Blame it on the kitchen! But every time I get to do something involving choreography, it gets me as excited as I was when I did Strictly. I love it."

Wearing fishnets and high heels is altogether more over the top than anything he sported in tandem with Joanne Clifton on Strictly. "We did wear Latin heels but they're not as high as the ones I have to wear in Rocky Horror," says Ore.

"I remember the first time I was asked to wear something a little bit sheer on Strictly and I thought, 'I don't want to be too much of a show pony, I want it to be about dancing'. But by the time it came to the end, I was like, 'You can put me in whatever you want'."

Cue Frank-N-Furter doing exactly that to Ore's Brad Majors in The Rocky Horror Show.

Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show runs riot at Grand Opera House, York, from March 14 to 19; Monday to Thursday, 8pm; Friday, Saturday, 5.30pm and 8.30pm. Box office: 0844 871 7615. Fancy dress encouraged.