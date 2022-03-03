A YORK Post Office is to become a beauty salon under plans before the city council.

Acomb Post Office in Front Street closed last September - and could reopen as a beauty and nail salon.

In a letter to the council, planning consultant John Howlett said the plans would see the ground floor transformed into a beauty salon.There would be a reception area, a waiting area, two nail desks and two treatment beds.

The Post Office closed last September when long-standing postmaster Anand Patel stood down after eight years in the job.

Ahead of Mr Patel's departure, the local community rallied together to create a token of recognition for his service - an engraved clock. An inscription on the clock read: "Anand Patel. A human in Acomb. 2013-2021".

The Post Office closed on September 18 and, at the time, the organisation apologised for the inconvenience and said it was "looking to restore a Post Office service in this area as soon as possible".

The nearest alternative Post Office branches are at York Road and Beckfield Lane.

Following the planning application, the Post Office told The Press it was still committed to restoring Post Office services to the local area, and announced it would be recruiting for a new postmaster. The Post Office would be set up in a new premises.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Acomb Post Office closed in September due to the resignation of the postmaster. The vacancy has been advertised and the field team has visited the area to speak to local retailers.

"The vacancy is to be advertised soon on www.runapostoffice.couk and we would like to hear from interested local retailers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure. In the meantime alternative branches include York Road and Beckfield Lane.”

To read the full planning application (ref: 22/00380/FUL), visit: https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk