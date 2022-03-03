YORK’S MPs have spoken out about the safety of women in society on the first anniversary of the disappearance and abduction of former York schoolgirl Sarah Everard in London.

York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy said today was an ‘unimaginably painful milestone’ for Sarah’s York family, but said he thought the last year had seen some progress towards improving women’s safety.

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said the loss of Sarah had been a catalyst to bring about change in the police and society, and there was a determination to ensure women were safer in future.

Sarah, a former Fulford School pupil, was kidnapped by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens as she was walking home from a friend’s house near Clapham Common on the evening of March 3, 2021.

Couzens, who raped and strangled her before burning her body and disposing of her remains in a nearby pond, has been sentenced to a whole life order after admitting her murder, kidnap and rape.

Sarah's disappearance and death prompted mass protests about women's safety.

Mr Sturdy told The Press that the case had highlighted ‘serious and urgent’ issues and, as a lawmaker and a father, he was acutely aware of the grave responsibility on him and his colleagues to ensure absolute safety for women and girls on our streets.

“Although this problem will never be resolved until every woman feels 100 per cent safe at all times, and we must continue to dial up our collective efforts, I do think the last year has seen some real progress on which we can build,” he said.

“Crucially, decisions are being taken on the basis of listening to women about their experiences of threat and assault, with 180,000 responses from women informing the creation of a new strategy on violence against women.”

He said the Government’s Safer Streets Fund provided more than £23 million to police forces and local authorities to make public spaces safer, and this was being supplemented with a specific £5 Million ‘Safety of Women at Night’ Fund, to improve safety around parks, alleyways and routes from nightlife venues.

“A new national policing lead for violence against women has also been introduced, to monitor police forces in making progress in improving their handling of this, and ensure best practice is generalised.”

He said there was more to do, and he would welcome suggestions from residents about further improvements. “As a society, we all have a collective duty to ensure that no household has to experience what the Everard family has gone through.”

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said the loss of Sarah had caused such a deep realisation of societal and institutional failings that it had been a catalyst to bring about change within the police and across wider society.

“The scale of violence against women, and tragically girls, has yet to abate, however here in York, I am working very closely with the police and other agencies to ensure that there is a robust strategy for addressing this toxic culture of misogyny, sexual harassment and violence,” she said.

“Are women safer? I am not convinced. Is there determination to ensure women are safer? Yes. We are working together to ensure there is a change in the culture. First ensuring that there are clear processes and support in place for women who are survivors of assaults and then to have a comprehensive strategy to ensure women and girls are safe at home, work and school, on line and in the community.

“Multi-agency meetings are now taking place and whilst acknowledging the scale of the task, we are not shying away from the scale of ambition.”

She said levels of prosecutions for sexual violence were ‘derisive’, but there was a fresh determination to focus on the safety of women and girls. “We are determined to do everything we can to ensure Sarah’s experience is not repeated.”