A TRUCK dealership in York has been inundated with donations for people fleeing Ukraine.

Motus Commercials York is collecting items on behalf of the Red Cross, which will be transported to Poland for refugees.

Sarah Tilling, service team leader at the Clifton Moor DAF dealership which stocks new and used commercial vehicles, said the donations would be shipped to Poland on Friday.

She said the Red Cross was requesting help with various items including baby milk powder, baby bottles, baby food in pots, nappies, tea, coffee, water, soup, first aid items, soap/shower gel, sanitary products.

The charity is also appealing for sleeping bags and blankets, adult and children’s clothing, non-perishable food and drink, children’s toys and toiletries.

Motus Commercials started collecting items on Tuesday afternoon and Sarah said they had received 'a hefty amount' by Wednesday morning.

She said they were asking people to just donate what they can such as items they no longer use.

"I think people are actually going out and buying baby items and toys. If you have anything in your house you don't need any more, drop it off with us.

"Our company will ship it on Friday directly to Poland in an HGV. The community support has been absolutely fantastic. We can't thank people enough."

Sarah said other businesses at Clifton Moor had also offered to take their donations to Motus in time, while the company's depots across the country were also acting as drop-off points.

Motus Commercials is the largest DAF Trucks dealer group in the world with 32 sites.

She said a lot of people had also been getting in touch, and a member of staff had been going out to collect goods from people who can't drive.

Donations should be dropped off at Motus Commercials in Auster Road by 10am on Friday.