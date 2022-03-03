REPORTS of anti-Semitism in North Yorkshire have more than doubled over the last two years, charity figures show.

The Community Security Trust, a charity which provides safety for the Jewish community in the UK, reported 14 anti-Semitic incidents towards Jewish people, organisations or property in North Yorkshire in 2021.

This is up from five reports in 2019.

In 2021, 13 of these reported incidents involved abusive behaviour, and there was one incident of mass-produced anti-Semitic literature.

A spokesperson for the York Liberal Jewish Community said: "York is generally a very welcoming city and overwhelmingly when people hear that you are Jewish they are interested to learn more.

"Despite the significant increase in incidents of anti-semitism across the region the figure remains very low and almost always driven by ignorance rather than hatred.

Shannon Kirshner from York Liberal Jewish Community, pictured in new exhibition ‘York’s Jewish story: 1170 to present day’, at York Castle Museum. Picture: Frank Dwyer.

"We encourage everyone to take the opportunity, once Clifford’s Tower reopens, to acquaint themselves with York’s own Jewish story.

"Knowledge is the most powerful weapon to counter prejudice."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Such hate crimes are abhorrent and have no place in our communities.

"The majority relate to far-right symbols being displayed in public areas. There have also been some complaints of antisemitic hate speech.



"Neighbourhood Policing Teams will engage with local synagogues to provide reassurance and our Prevent Officers will carry out direct interventions should any individuals show signs of becoming involved in far-right extremism."

Clifford’s Tower in York city centre was the site of a Jewish massacre in the 12th century back in 1190.

The Jewish community were trapped inside the tower of York Castle, and many chose to take their own life rather than be murdered or forcibly baptised.