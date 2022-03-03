HAVE you been having fun in February?

That was the question we posed to members of our Press Camera Club.

The theme of our monthly competition was #Fun.

We've picked out seven of our favourite photos - and we hope they cheer you up!

Two members captured some animal magic in their shots.

Lynnette Cammidge took a cracking photo of a kangaroo looking like it is smiling while Emma Richardson took a humourous shot of a horse appearing to have a good old laugh.

Horsing around - photo by Emma Richardson

Joy Stead captured the thrills of wingwalking in her shot of a wingwalker on a plane above Breighton airfield.

And we chuckled at this photo of a giant Rubik's Cube by Sue Gabbatiss at Bamburgh in Northumberland.

Giant Rubik's Cube by Sue Gabbatiss

We also loved this burst of colour in what looked like a grey, damp February day in York by Marion Hayhurst.

Jess Clark captured the fun of graduation day in York as students hurled their mortar boards into the air outside York Minster.

But this month's winner - who takes home a £50 cash prize - is Patricia Jackson for her photograph of "Batman and robin". This photo featuring a toy Batman mini figure and a robin redbreast really made us smile, and we hope you enjoyed it too!

