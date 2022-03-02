A VIRTUAL band in York is preparing to release a new tune this month - combining a range of genres.
The band, called Dojo Explosjo, is set for the release of its second single Brandy Alexander on March 18.
Andy Watson, also known as Cold Culprits in York, makes up the three "characters" in the band, as he said the change "felt right" for his music.
Andy said: "This is the second release from the new virtual band, combining electronic music, alternative rock, punk and a tiny touch of a reggae groove.
"The song came about from a sense of the world emerging from the troubles of Covid-19, only to be thrown into the jaws of conflict.
"Combining imagery of strategic reconnaissance aircraft, with the emotional detachment of drone warfare, this song is a lament to a general loss of global cohesion."
The three band members all represent different aspects of Andy’s personality. The vocals and guitar are indie rock, the drums have a punky dance feel, while the keyboards more ambient and a little bit dream house, then there’s also some hip hop sampling.
Influences for this project include The Chemical Brothers, Happy Mondays, The Prodigy, The Charlatans, Jurassic 5, Neil Young and The Clash.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.