A NEW crime reporting tool dubbed a “digital police station” will free up staff time and help reduce 999 and 101 waiting times, North Yorkshire Police has said.

The force has faced years of criticism over its call answering times – with its recent record being described as “shocking”.

Between July and December last year, it took the force’s control room more than two minutes to answer some 999 calls, while around 7% of callers to the non-emergency 101 line waited more than 15 minutes.

Detective Chief Inspector Nichola Holden told a Harrogate Borough Council meeting on Monday that the issue was a priority for the force and that it believes a new Single Online Home tool will create “extra capacity” and “less waiting times”.

The tool is being rolled out at police forces across the country, with North Yorkshire Police transitioning its website to the new system in October.

But the force has been urged not to forget the county’s vulnerable and ageing population who may not have access to the internet.

Councillor Victoria Oldham, who represents the Washburn ward, told Monday’s meeting: “If people are using 101 they need to know they will get a quick response.

“Whenever I’ve had to use 101 it has not been quick – it can be 10, 15 or 20 minutes before the call is answered.

“It’s okay for those who have the capability of using the online service, but if they are dependent on 101 then it’s so important that such calls are answered as speedily as possible.”

Councillor Pat Marsh, who is leader of opposition Liberal Democrat group and represents the Harrogate Hookstone ward, welcomed the introduction of the new tool, but also said it was key that officers let people know the outcome of incidents regardless of how they are reported.

She told officers: “I’m pleased to hear you are using this online system. Recently I’ve had to use it on two occasions – one was very important where somebody was following young children home.

“The problem is I reported that because I had grave concerns, but I now don’t know if it has been resolved.”

Chief Inspector Andy Colbourne responded to say it was his “expectation” that people should get “some feedback” on the incidents they report.

North Yorkshire Police received its highest ever number of 999 calls in a single month last July when 38,277 were received.

This led to an average waiting time of 25 seconds during that month.

For 101 calls, the target time for answering non-emergency calls is now two minutes compared to the one minute previously set.

The force said this has been changed because emergency calls have to be prioritised.

Between July and December last year, the average number of 101 calls answered in less than two minutes was 48%.