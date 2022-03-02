A JUNIOR football team in York has been handed an end of season boost with a new kit from a builders merchant.
Huntington Rovers Girls under 10s have been kitted out by Selco Builders Warehouse, after it ran a nationwide competition offering a special incentive for junior football teams wanting to give their youngsters a surprise after the difficulties of the pandemic.
Mark Shields, from Huntington Rovers Girls, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Selco Builders Warehouse, the kits are absolutely fantastic."
Selco, which has a branch in Osbaldwick Links Road in York, gave away ten sets of kits to junior teams playing at under 16 level or younger.
Carine Jessamine, marketing director for Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Huntington Rovers Girls with this new strip, they certainly look the part.
“It’s really important that we continue to give something back to the communities in which we operate."
