AROUND 15,000 Harrogate households could miss out on a £150 council tax rebate because they do not have a direct debit set up with the borough council.

The government announced the support last month to help ease the impact of huge rises in gas and electricity costs.

The payment will be made in April directly into the bank accounts of households with council tax bandings of A – D, but only if they have a direct debit set up with the council.

Anyone paying by any other means will need to make a claim or risk missing out on the £150.

Harrogate Borough Council has this week confirmed it is reaching out to around 15,000 households in this situation to urge them to sign up.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re still going through the government guidance for the scheme but we can ensure we’ll do everything we can and make every effort to ensure all eligible residents receive the rebate.

“The easiest way to ensure residents will receive this rebate is by signing up to pay their council tax by direct debit as it will be paid automatically.

“If you do not pay your council tax by direct debit you will be contacted by email or letter in due course so that this information can be provided.

“Please note, we will not contact you by telephone for this information.”

Some concerns have been raised about the way the payments will be distributed, with Harrogate’s Liberal Democrats describing the approach as “complicated” and “divisive”.

Councillor Pat Marsh, leader of the opposition party on Harrogate Borough Council, said: “Surely the best way to do it is just to reduce everyone’s council tax bill by £150 at source.

“The bills have not gone out yet, so there is time to do it.”

Councillor Marsh also echoed calls for a one-off windfall tax on big profit oil and gas companies to “raise money to support millions of families facing soaring energy costs”.

This comes after figures from the Liberal Democrats showed Harrogate residents will be among the hardest hit by the energy crisis, with households in the district paying around £796 more this year.

Councillor Marsh said: “For years the Conservatives have ignored this problem and failed to take the bold action we need to reduce fuel poverty.

“Boris Johnson cannot look the other way any longer while families face an impossible choice between heating and eating.”

The government has argued that a one-off tax like this would put jobs and investments at risk – something Harrogate MP Andrew Jones previously said would be “very dangerous” and a “potentially hugely damaging blow to British industry.”

As well as the £150 council tax rebate, the government has also announced a £200 discount on energy bills for all domestic electricity customers from October, with the government meeting the costs.

However, unlike the council tax rebate, this discount will be automatically recovered from people’s bills in equal £40 instalments over a five year period from 2023, when it is hoped global wholesale gas prices will have come down.

For more information on the council tax rebate go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/council-tax