A SCHOOL in York are celebrating World Book Day with a bundle of new books - thanks to a donation from a local foundation.
Pupils at Haxby Road Academy has received the donation of new books for their library from the Morrisons Foundation, in partnership with the National Literacy Trust.
Wendy Davis, community champion at the Foss Islands Morrisons store, said she is "so proud" to be supporting children in the city's community.
"I hope these stories will give children at Haxby Road Academy some fun as well as help them find a love of reading," Wendy added.
In total over 5,000 books are being donated to school libraries in communities throughout England, Scotland and Wales as part of the partnership between the two charities.
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by the supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £35 million has been donated.
