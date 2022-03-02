IT is one of the highlights of York's social calendar.

But for two years - thanks to Covid - it hasn't been possible to hold the Lord Mayor's Charity Ball.

That finally looks as though it is all about to change.

Lord Mayor of York Chris Cullwick has already had to postpone his ball once. But now a new date has been set for the end of April.

"I am so pleased it is back," Cllr Cullwick said. "It is rearranged and we now look forward to Friday April 29 for a fantastic evening at York Racecourse.

"It is more than two years since this was last possible and it is going to be a great evening. I invite the city to get behind the event and these important charities."

The ball will aim to raise cash for the Lord Mayor's three charities - York Mind, SASH and The Wilberforce Trust.

Like other charities which have been affected by the pandemic, they need support perhaps more than ever, Cllr Cullwick said.

"Local charities rely on local fundraising, but so much fundraising has just not been possible," he said.

"At the same time the demands placed on their services have increased enormously. Mental health for example is now an even greater issue than it was before the pandemic. These two years have taken a great toll."

Despite the frustrations of the last two years, Cllr Cullwick says he can see definite signs that York is beginning to 'blossom' again now that Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Yes, he says, some people are still cautious about going out - and that should be respected.

"We are all aware that while restrictions have ended Covid hasn’t gone away," he said. "I encourage everyone to continue to take care, continue to look out for each other and especially to take account of those who are most vulnerable.

"But after two years of lockdowns and restrictions things are improving, the city is blossoming again and life is to be celebrated!

"So many events and celebrations have been cancelled and postponed through these difficult times, as we have all experienced. "Now it is exciting that finally we have opportunities to come together."

Tickets for this year's Lord Mayor's Ball, at the Voltigeur Suite at York Racecourse, are £60 per person. That covers a reception drink, three course dinner, live entertainment, disco, raffle, silent auction and magic.

Sponsorship packages that include a table of 10 are also available from £1500.

For more information visit lordmayoryork.co.uk or, to inquire about a sponsorship package, email lordmayorofyorkcharities@gmail.com