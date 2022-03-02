A 'JAW-DROPPING' live magic show is coming to a popular venue in York next month.
Get set for the ultimate magic show this April as The Champions of Magic head to York Barbican on April 9.
The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production come to the UK in April, following rave reviews and sell out shows across the globe.
Described by the press as ‘The Avengers of magic’, catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions in an incredible show for the whole family.
With over 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions.
Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on ‘Good Morning Britain’, ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, NBC’s ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon’, ‘The Today Show’ and ‘Access Hollywood Live’.
The show happens all around the venue and features spectacular illusions that can’t be seen anywhere else - including a daring escape from Houdini’s water torture cell and levitation high above the stage.
Find tickets for The Champions of Magic at the York Barbican website.
