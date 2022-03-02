A MAJOR road is partially blocked after an accident.
The A64 westbound is partially blocked at Tadcaster with queueing traffic due to accident near the A659.
It's ffecting traffic heading from York and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible while the accident is cleared.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.