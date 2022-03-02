A CAMPAIGN to help combat burglaries is being launched this month.

Neighbourhood Watch campaigner across York and North Yorkshire say their research shows two thirds or 67% of people are worried about their home being broken into, yet there are simple, proven measures we can all take to reduce our chances of becoming a victim of burglary by up to 50 per cent.



A service spokesman said to help people be and feel safer at home, they are running their Think WIDE(N) burglary prevention campaign throughout March, highlighting the simple, evidence-based WIDE measures which can be taken in any home on a variety of budgets and extending their WIDE acronym to WIDE(N):

W: WINDOWS: Keep your windows locked

I: INTERIOR: Put inside lights on a timer/smart bulb

D: DOORS: Double or deadlock your doors

E: EXTERIOR: Put outside lights on a sensor

(N): NEIGHBOURS: Keep an eye out for your neighbours



To learn more about WIDE(N) and burglary prevention measures, visit ourwatch.org.uk/thinkwiden.



John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch Network, said: "It is not okay for two-thirds of people to fear being burgled. More needs to be done to help people be and feel safer, and when it comes to burglary, prevention is always better than cure.

"Since 1982 we have been supporting communities to feel and be safer. We know that by securing your home's windows, interior, doors, exterior and keeping an eye out for neighbours, we can all give ourselves the best chance of not being burgled.

"If you have been burgled recently, criminals are familiar with your home and may come back once you've had time to purchase new items. Act soon to avoid being retargeted - use the WIDE(N) advice for a combination of simple yet effective prevention measures.

"We have joined forces with our longstanding primary smart security partner, ERA Home Security, to bring their expertise to our Think WIDE(N) burglary prevention campaign. We are excited to invite you to some events this month:

"WEBINAR: WHAT DOES SMART SECURITY MEAN FOR MY HOME? March 10, 5-6pm delivered in partnership with ERA – booking opening soon on ourwatch.org.uk/webinars.

"ASK THE EXPERTS DAY: March 16 on our Facebook / Twitter / Instagram channels – an opportunity to learn more and discuss burglary prevention live with ERA experts and Neighbourhood Watch.



"If you have any questions or feedback regarding the campaign, please email enquiries@ourwatch.org.uk."