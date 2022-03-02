Sainsbury’s is set to close 200 in-store cafes across the UK, leaving around 2,000 jobs at risk.

The supermarket will also be consulting staff about plans to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores and changes to how it runs bakeries in 54 branches.

Just 67 in-store cafes will stay open while Sainsbury's reviews changes to its dining operations and welcomes 30 new Starbucks sites to its supermarkets.

But which Sainsbury's sites in York, Ryedale and elsewhere in North Yorkshire will be affected by the cafe closures? Here's what we know.

Calling all coffee fans ☕ here's what you can do to get 25p off your next cup. You can also read more about our plastic reduction plans here: https://t.co/51UsAbqjME pic.twitter.com/Umes0FsBkh — Sainsbury's (@sainsburys) June 26, 2019

Full list of Sainsbury's cafes closing

Among the Sainsbury's cafes saved from closure are the Monks Cross, Harrogate and Scarborough branches.

This means the area has escaped the latest cafe closures - though Sainsbury's' review may change dining operations in-store.

Sainsbury's chief executive Simon Roberts said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.

“We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and, at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.

“We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.”