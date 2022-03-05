Patches, a four-year-old neutered male Staffy, was brought to the York RSPCA's Landing Lane animal centre by an inspector because his needs were not getting met.

Staff at the centre say Patches is a lovely lad but, because of his past, he has been left slightly nervous of men.

Patches was seized by the police because he was getting physically abused by his previous owners.

The RSPCA successfully prosecuted his abusers so his nervousness around some men is understandable.

Animal care staff say once Patches knows you and trusts you, however, he is the most affectionate, playful and loving lad you could wish for.

Potential adopters will need to be patient with Patches so he can build a bond and learn to enjoy life and make up for lost time.

"He has missed out on so much love and affection and has so much love in that heart of his to share with his special someone," an RSPCA spokesperson said.

Patches will need adopters who will not leave him on his own for long periods as he does struggle when he is on his own for more than a couple of hours. Adopters may need to do multiple meet and greets with Patches before adoption so he builds a bond with you before taking him home.

Due to some previous injuries Patches needs daily pain relief which he takes very well in some food.

Despite this he still loves his walks and makes the most of every minute he is out.

Staff will be happy to discuss his needs in more detail with any potential adopters.

Patches will need an adult-only, pet-free home.