Three people have been banned from York for two years after they admitted being involved in violence in the city centre.
Jamie Lee Barker, 26, and Natalie Marie Liversidge, 31, both of Vale Avenue, Thrybergh, between Rotherham and Doncaster, pleaded guilty to committing unlawful violence on Bridge Street in central York on May 23.
He was given a two-year community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 250 hours’ unpaid work at York Magistrates Court.
Freya Watts-Cowley, 27, of Bellscroft Avenue, Thrybergh, pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause others to fear unlawful would be used or provoked.
Both women were given two-year community orders with 250 hours’ unpaid work each at the same court.
All three community orders included a two-year exclusion that prohibits the defendants from coming inside the York Outer Ring Road formed by the A1237 and the A64 until February 22, 2024.
Each defendant was ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
A fourth man, aged 29, from Thrybergh, was also charged with unlawful violence committed on the same occasion. The charge was withdrawn after the prosecution produced evidence that he had died.
