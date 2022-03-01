MPs will reportedly receive a £2,200 pay rise in April despite the looming cost of living crisis.
After pay was frozen for two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) revealed the annual pay increase for Members of Parliament for 2022-23.
The 2.7% salary hike, funded by the taxpayer, will see pay increase from £81,932 to £84,144 as UK families brace for rising energy costs, increased food prices and record fuel cost.
Richard Lloyd, IPSA’s Chair, told The Mirror: “This is the first increase in pay for MPs in two years and follows the average of increases across the public sector last year. MPs play a vital role in our democracy and this is reflected in their pay."
"It is right that MPs are paid fairly for the responsibility and the unseen work they do helping their constituents, which dramatically increased last year.
"For Parliament to reflect society, it is vital that people from all walks of life can be an MP.”
Speaking of the potential pay increase in January, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I would say that would we would expect restraint on matters like this given current circumstances but beyond that I think it is right that we let IPSA set out the proposals as an independent body.”
