YORK’S two MPs have called on the city’s people to gather in St Helen’s Square on Saturday to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

They say the gathering, at 2.30pm, will be a strong gesture of solidarity.

Both MPs will be among the speakers, as will representatives from York City of Sanctuary, Human Rights City, and others.

York Central's Labour MP Rachael Maskell said: "It is so important that we come together now as a city. In watching the atrocities unfold, we can feel so helpless, but when we come together, stand together and send our solidarity to the people of Ukraine together, we too play our part in calling for this war to end and justice for the Ukrainian people.

“As a Human Rights City and a City of Sanctuary, let us show how ‘York stands with Ukraine’.”

York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy added: "The world has been united in condemnation at Russia's unprovoked aggression, in awe at the incredible acts of bravery by Ukrainians defending their homeland, and in sympathy with those fleeing their homes.

"My inbox has been filled with heartfelt messages from residents who want to do more to show solidarity and help our Ukrainian neighbours.

"Saturday will be a chance for York to come together to show that our city will stand shoulder to shoulder and not relent in our unwavering support for Ukraine.”