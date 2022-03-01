COUNCIL bosses in York say the UK should follow the EU's lead - and urgently begin coordinating a fast-track scheme to enable Ukrainian refugees to settle in the UK.
Councillor Darryl Smalley, the authority's executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “Our country has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those fleeing war and persecution. We must not turn our backs on Ukrainians in their hour of need.
“Immigration Minister Kevin Foster’s now deleted tweet in which he suggested that those fleeing for their lives might like to come and pick fruit in Britain was appalling. We must stand with Ukraine – not just with words but with actions. The Government’s humanitarian response has been incredibly limited and will not see those fleeing this disaster receive the support they need.
“As well as offering support to the Ukrainian community already here, the application of visa rules should reflect the gravity of current events, creating a straightforward humanitarian scheme with direct support to councils who will be leading on this work. It’s time for the Home Office to waive visa requirements."
York City of Sanctuary has added its voice to calls for the UK to be more generous in welcoming refugees. Spokesperson Rebecca Russell said: "We expect the government to do whatever it can to welcome Ukraine people to come here."
