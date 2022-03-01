A COURSE on bird watching has been launched in York by Yorkshire Coast Nature.

Nature director Richard Baines said: “We have all realised the value and joy of being in nature, particularly over the past two years. If this has sparked an interest in the natural world around you and you want to learn more, come and join us. There’s so much to explore. You’ll probably be amazed at just how much is happening on your doorstep!”

Margaret Boyd, one of Yorkshire Coast Nature’s expert wildlife guides will be leading the beginners course.

Margaret is a qualified teacher who started birding at a very young age. She has been sharing her passion for the subject as one of the YCN guiding team for many years.

The course will take place indoors in the newly built Harriet Centre at York Cemetery. The 8-week course will also take place ‘in the field’ at a variety of outdoor venues around York .

You will be able to explore a range of different habitats and put your new found knowledge and skills into practice.

The course takes place over 8 weeks and will include:

• Bird identification skills

• How to find birds in a variety of habitats

• Fieldcraft – top tips that you won’t find in books

• Equipment - and how to use it

• Parts of a bird – their topography

• Bird sounds

• How to use resources such as field guides

• An introduction to bird conservation

All you’ll need is curiosity, enthusiasm and a good pair of shoes! Binoculars will be provided and the group size will be no bigger than 8 to ensure that everyone gets lots of hands-on practice and guidance.

Better still you will be benefitting your local natural environment by joining the course. 5% of the course fee is donated to a local wildlife charity.

Here are some of the comments from recent Yorkshire Coast Nature clients:

Sylvie said: "I did not realize how much there was going on in the ‘natural world’ within reach of my doorstep… I have come ‘late’ to bird-watching but am finding it totally bewitching."

John said: "‘The way you all have such a broad knowledge and want to pass it on and encourage people to enjoy, identify and learn about our wildlife is so inspiring. So much to learn!"

Steve said: "Whether you are a keen birder or don’t know a sparrow from an owl you’ll have a great time. YCN guides have an encyclopaedic knowledge of all things birding, and share it with passion, enthusiasm and humour."

To learn more about the course and birdwatching in general, go to the Wildlife and Birdwatching section of www.yorkshirecoastnature.co.uk.

Here you will find lots more information about this exciting new course and many more birding and wildlife activities in North and East Yorkshire.

You can also join the YCN mailing list to find out up-to-date news, and information about new events or special offers.