A STALL in York has come up with a fantastic way to raise funds for the people of Ukraine on pancake day.
Krep, a market stall in York Shambles Market says they're donating all proceeds made today (March 1) towards helping refugees currently on the border of Poland and Ukraine fleeing from the country after the Russian invasion.
Tom Mlynarski is part of the Krep team and is from Poland, with family still based in Wroclaw which, though in the south-west of the country, is still seeing arrivals from people fleeing the ongoing war.
He said: “There’s a limited capacity here but we’re quite fast, serving a lot of people. So many people have come to support the cause, it’s so inspiring.
“It’s such a big help, it’s so nice to see people realising what’s going on.”
As well as donating proceeds they have placed some tins on their counter for people to donate change which will remain there for some time.
Tom said: “This is one of the ways to show what’s going on. It’s not political, we are just using the business to spread the message and peace.
“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see what’s going on.”
